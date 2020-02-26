Apple’s latest MacBook Air is more affordable than ever today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Air is no stranger to seeing a discount here and there, but today’s deal is a rarity. The upgraded model with a 256GB SSD usually costs $1,299, but Amazon has lopped $300 off the cost for a final price of $999.

The Verge’s Dieter Bohn reviewed this machine when it released in mid-2019, and he praised the addition of True Tone to its Retina display that automatically adjusts the screen’s color temperature depending on the ambient lighting in the room.

If you’re after a macOS laptop that has tons of processing power, this won’t be a great match; its dual-core Intel Core i5 processor can struggle under big workloads. The 2019 MacBook Pro might be a better bet with its quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU. But considering the 256GB MacBook Pro costs $1,499, this is an especially great deal if you value storage space over having a faster CPU.