Save on the OnePlus 7T, the 2019 iPad, and more

There aren’t many spanking-new deals to share today, but a few that we’ve shared over the past week are still up for grabs. If you haven’t checked them out yet or they passed you by the first time, they’re worth considering.

The OnePlus 7T is $499, which is $100 less than this 2019 flagship phone usually costs. For your money, you’ll get a phone with a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a big OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of fast UFS 3.0 storage.

The seventh-generation iPad with 128GB of storage is $100 off at Amazon. This tablet usually costs $429, but you can get it today for $330 (the price that the 32GB version usually sells for). Amazon is the only retailer running this deal at the moment, and unless stock sells out, every color is eligible for the discount.

If you want an affordable set of wireless noise-canceling headphones that have a bold design, the Bose QC35 II in rose gold are $220 at B&H Photo. This model usually runs for $350, but the rose gold variant has been steeply discounted for the past few weeks.

Yesterday, we highlighted an exclusive deal that Wellbots is offering to Verge readers on the Mate X electric folding bike. Its starting price isn’t cheap at $1,999, but you can get $300 off with the offer code THEVERGEBIKE at checkout. My colleague Thomas Ricker enjoyed his time with the bike in his hands-on and its fat tires that stand up to various kinds of tricky terrain.