Microsoft’s high-end Surface Go includes a Type Cover for $599

Microsoft’s Surface Go tablet comes bundled with a Type Cover at the Microsoft Store and Best Buy for $599.99, which is around $80 off the price you’d normally pay for both items: $549 for the tablet component alone, then another $100 or so for the Type Cover. This deal is for the fastest configuration of the Surface Go, which features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. (Note: it’s not fast compared to a standard Surface Pro 7, though it performed better than Dieter Bohn expected in his review.) One thing to note about storage: this model comes with an SSD, not the far slower eMMC storage that comes standard in the baseline model.

If you decide to purchase one through Best Buy, you’ll need to be a My Best Buy member (it’s free to sign up and only requires an email address) to reap the discount. Just activate the coupon and you’ll see the price fall at checkout. At the Microsoft Store, simply build the bundle and check out.

The latest generation of Apple’s iPad mini rarely budges in price, but today’s $50 discount at Amazon makes it a little more affordable. At $349.99, it’s still not cheap compared to a seventh-gen iPad (which you can buy for $100 less), but there are a few reasons why this model might be a good choice for you.

This model’s A12 Bionic processor is a few leaps ahead of what’s inside the standard iPad, and it comes with 64GB of storage by default instead of 32GB. It also has a laminated display, making the colors and pixels on the LCD pop more than they appear to on the cheaper iPad.

Speaking of the iPad, Pad & Quill makes quality leather cases for Apple’s tablet lineup, and it is hosting a big sale on them. It’s offering up to 50 percent off select cases, bringing most of its catalog of iPad cases into the realm of affordability.

A few Verge-exclusive deals on Ring cameras (by way of Daily Steals) are still happening. Each of the three products are being discounted well below their usual retail cost. And just so you know, these are new and come with their usual one-year manufacturer warranty.