Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is discounted at Best Buy

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro is up to $200 off at Best Buy for My Best Buy rewards members. Starting with the most affordable configuration at $2,249 (usually $2,399), it comes stocked with a six-core Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD’s Radeon Pro 5300M graphics chip, and a 512GB SSD. This model is available in silver or space gray.

If you deal with a more demanding workload, you might want to consider the upgraded configuration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It has an eight-core Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD’s Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, and a 1TB SSD. Usually $2,799, you can get it right now for $2,599.

To become a My Best Buy member, you just need to create a free account with Best Buy. Then you’ll be able to take advantage of this deal online or at your local Best Buy.

Best Buy has also knocked down the price of HP’s late 2019 Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. This laptop is just $799, which is a big $500 discount from its usual selling price. What you’ll get for your money is a 13.3-inch laptop that has Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 processor (with Iris Plus graphics), 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and extra niceties like a Thunderbolt port and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. One of the biggest improvements in this model compared to previous iterations, though, is the trackpad. HP ditched Synaptics tracking in favor of Windows Precision drivers, and it delivered a trackpad that makes this machine a real contender.

Neither of the options above will give you fantastic results if you want to do some gaming on the go. If that’s something you want, check out this deal on Alienware’s m15 gaming laptop. It’s $1,399 (usually $2,067), and the specs include a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p display, Intel’s 9th Gen Core i7-9750H CPU, an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, and a big, fast 1TB PCIe SSD. That’s a lot of power for not a lot of money.

You’ll need to enter the offer code AW950OFF at checkout to save.

Amazon’s Echo Buds truly wireless earphones have been discounted for the better part of two weeks, which is far longer than I would have assumed. Usually priced at $129, you can still get them for $90 without an offer code. These are a bargain if you’re looking for earbuds that offer noise cancellation and good sound quality.