Most of the deals that we publish at The Verge come and go before the weekend arrives. That’s just the way it works sometimes. However, some deals are still happening and they’re just as good as they were earlier this week.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro it introduced in late 2019 (shown above) is up to $200 off at Best Buy. The most affordable build costs $2,249 (usually $2,399), and it has a six-core Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD’s Radeon Pro 5300M graphics chip, and a 512GB SSD.

You’ll get $200 off Apple’s more powerful configuration. It has an eight-core Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD’s Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, and a 1TB SSD. Usually $2,799, you can get it right now for $2,599. To get this discount, you’ll need to be a My Best Buy member, and signing up is free and only requires an e-mail address.

Amazon’s capable, truly wireless earphones that have Bose’s noise isolation tech built in are $40 off. They’ll cost you $90, which is a great price if you’re deciding between this and the many more expensive options out there from Apple, Sony, and others.

Alternatively, Wellbots is offering a big limited-time discount on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro that have a few features up on Amazon’s model listed above. They, too, have above-average sound quality and a comfy fit. But if you want them to come in a case that supports USB-C charging and wireless charging, these Anker truly wireless earphones have you covered. Normally $150, you can get them for $110 with the offer code VERGEMUSIC.

It’s no secret that Sony plans to release the PlayStation 5 later this year. But if you haven’t yet played through all of the exclusive games for the PlayStation 4 like God of War (and in 4K, no less), Woot is offering a good deal on the PS4 Pro console. Usually $399, it’s $299 for a limited time.