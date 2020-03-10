 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

You can save up to $20 on Nintendo Switch games for Mario Day

It’s not Mario’s birthday, but you can still get discounts

By Cameron Faulkner
Super Mario Odyssey

Discounts on Nintendo Switch games, especially ones published by Nintendo itself, are rare. But they’re in full swing today, March 10th (cheekily known as “Mar10” day in celebration of Nintendo’s mascot). Several retailers are participating, though with few exceptions, you’ll find mostly the same deals across the board.

If you’re interested in these deals but would rather not wait for the physical version of a game to arrive, some (but not all) of the games are available digitally from Best Buy and GameStop. At Best Buy, select “Digital” from the drop-down menu underneath “Software Format.” Over at GameStop, select “Digital” from the buying options near the top of the page.

Captain Toad

(This deal is also available at Amazon)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

(This deal is also available at Amazon)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

(This deal is also available at Amazon)

Image: Nintendo

(This deal is also available at Amazon)

Super Mario Maker 2

(This deal is also available at Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, and Target.)

Super Mario Party

(This deal is also available at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop.)

Yoshi’s Crafted World

(This deal is also available at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and Target.)

Next Up In Good Deals

Loading comments...