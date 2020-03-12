Amazon’s helpful Echo Show 8 smart display is $50 off at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is the smart display that we recommend for most people, and now, it’s more affordable than usual. Woot (owned by Amazon) is selling them for $80, which is $50 off of the usual $130 price. They’re open-box models, though Woot insists that they’ve never been used. It also says that the smart display will arrive in its original box with all of the accessories, though it has a 90-day warranty.

We’ve seen the price dip this low before, but it’s rare. If you’re all right with the 90-day warranty (compared to Amazon’s one-year warranty offered with the new model for $130), this is a great deal.

If you struggle to fall asleep or stay focused, a noise machine can be a simple remedy to your problem. The Lectrofan noise machine is one of the top-rated models on Amazon (it’s rated 4.5 with over 9,000 ratings), and even our friends at The Strategist recommend it. Daily Steals is offering Verge readers a discount on refurbished models. Usually costing around $40, you can buy one instead refurbished for $27 with the offer code VERGELECTRO.

These have been refurbished by the manufacturer and are covered by a 90-day warranty. I own this model, and the deep sound is effective at masking the little noises at night that would otherwise keep me awake.

Microsoft’s Xbox One X has reached its lowest price yet at B&H Photo (via Slickdeals). It’s down to $260 for the console, which is $30 lower than the usual sale price. Compared to what it cost a few months before Black Friday 2019, it’s now $240 cheaper. This plummeting in price is due to the Xbox Series X coming later this year, which will be much more powerful than the One X.

If you want to play some games right now, though, this isn’t just a good deal, it’s the best one we’ve seen yet. Plus, it comes with a free copy of Sea of Thieves.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is around $20 off of its usual $200 price at Google Shopping (via Slickdeals). Through March 17th, use the code BWTPGS to save 10 percent on either the turquoise or yellow-colored Switch Lite. This isn’t a huge discount, but it’s among the best we’ve seen for the console. If you’re thinking of buying one, it’s worth sharing that this model can’t be connected to your TV; it’s strictly a handheld device. But the more expensive Switch can connect to your TV, and its Joy-Con controllers can be detached.