Surface Laptop 3, gaming PCs, and more are discounted for Pi Day

The Microsoft Store is offering discounts on gaming laptops, some of its own Surface lineup of PCs, and more in celebration of Pi Day tomorrow (3/14). Whether or not you’re someone who believes that Tau Day is actually better than Pi Day, it nevertheless gives you an excuse to check out a few deals that otherwise wouldn’t be happening. Microsoft’s deals last through Sunday, March 15th.

The 13.5-inch version of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 is down to $799, which at $200 off is its lowest price yet. Both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models of the Surface Laptop 3 have 3:2 aspect ratio displays that make productive work easier, as well as “the best keyboard on any laptop,” according to my colleague Dan Seifert’s review.

At the time of publishing, the selection for this price point is sparse, including just the platinum-colored Alcantara model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Alternatively, Best Buy currently has the same price for this model, though its selection is similarly sparse.

The 15-inch version of the Surface Laptop 3 is more affordable than usual, too. It starts at $999 for the model with the AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Like the 13.5-inch model, this one has limited availability at this price, and is currently only available in the platinum color with a metal build. Best Buy has this color option available for $999, too.

Acer’s 17.3-inch Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has some impressive specs considering its low $1,399 price ($200 off). It features a 1080p IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Intel’s 9th Gen i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM, 512GB of fast PCIe solid state storage, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics chip. These specs can handle most games at high settings and can easily handle VR applications and games, like the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx. That is, if you can find a VR headset in time to play it.

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones are down to $200 at the Microsoft Store, which is a whopping $150 off of their usual price. We’ve seen the cost drop down to $190 once before in 2019, so this is a good opportunity to pick these up for far less than they usually cost. These over-ear headphones have active noise cancellation, great wireless performance, and can recharge via USB-C.

The Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless earbuds are down to $70 at Amazon, the lowest price yet. They’ve been making their way down from $120 in the past six months, but now is the time to buy them if you’ve been waiting for a stellar deal. The “defiant black-red” option is the sole model available at this price. If you don’t mind spending another $10, you can get the black color option. Both Amazon and Best Buy have that color for $80. This model features Apple’s W1 wireless chip which, like AirPods, makes them easy to pair with your other Apple tech.