Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are cheaper than ever at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Update 10:18AM ET, March 16th: Unfortunately, these went out of stock right as we published this post. We’ll keep an eye on Woot to see if more stock becomes available.

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless, noise-canceling headphones usually cost $350, but at Woot, you can get them right now for just $230. These are new models, and they include a full one-year warranty through Sony. This is far below the usual $278 sale price that pops up occasionally. Woot says that you should expect them to arrive by March 24th at the earliest.

These headphones support Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants and USB-C charging. The swiveling cups make them comfortable to wear, even when they aren’t on your head, and this helps them to pack up in compact spaces.

Keep in mind that this model was released in 2018, and their successor might have leaked through a filing. This could mean that a newer model is about to hit shelves. Though, $120 off for the WH-1000XM3s is an excellent price, even when they eventually are succeeded.

If you can spare an expense that will help you enjoy your favorite music, movies, and games a little more, this one’s easy to recommend.