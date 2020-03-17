Amazon’s budget-friendly Fire 8 HD tablet is $30 off today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a tough value to beat at its usual $80 price, but today, that deal gets even better with a $30 price drop. You can snag a Fire HD 8 for $50. It has 16GB of internal storage, and you can insert up to a 400GB microSD card to expand the storage that’s available. This model has a rear-facing camera and a selfie camera, so you can keep in touch with friends and relatives with it out of the box. For this price, you’ll be getting the tablet with “special offers” included, which are just Amazon’s own ads set to your tablet lock screen.

It’s natural to wonder just what you’re getting — and what you aren’t — with such an affordable tablet. Sure, this machine doesn’t have a super high-resolution display or a fast processor, but it might be just enough for you or whoever you’re buying it for. It can handle the basics when it comes to keeping entertained, like streaming videos from popular streaming services, playing games, and it can serve as an e-reader for books and display magazines and comics in color. (On that note, Amazon Kindle Unlimited is free for two months as of right now.) The Amazon app store doesn’t have as robust an offering as Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store, but it’s serviceable for a $50 tablet.

If you want to drop some cash on a set of excellent headphones, Adorama is hosting some excellent deals on refurbished (B Stock, meaning they’re in pretty good condition) Audeze headphones that usually cost, well, a lot more than they currently do (via Slickdeals). The deals below focus on the Audeze iSine 10 in-ear wired headphones and the Audeze Mobius gaming headset.

There are more deals that might appeal to you if you’re looking for an upgrade in the headphones department. Microsoft’s Surface Headphones are still $150 off of their usual $350 price. $200 is a much more reasonable price to pay, and you’re getting a lot of features for the price. These noise-canceling headphones allow for two concurrent Bluetooth connections and can handle seamlessly switching between devices when audio comes piping through.

The Sims 4 is $5 on Amazon for PC. Games that let you escape from today’s headlines might be just what you need, so this is worth checking out if you haven’t played the latest game in the Sims series. Buying this game will get you a code to redeem it on Origin, EA’s digital storefront.