Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are cheaper than ever at Nordstrom

Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are $100 off right now at Nordstrom, a store usually known for deals on clothing, not gadgets. This model usually sells for $400, but Wirecutter Deals pointed out that you can snag them for $300 in black or silver. The 700s have seen a minor price drop here and there but nothing more than $50 since they released in mid-2019.

My colleague Chris Welch reviewed them, and just when Bose needed to answer to tough competitors like Sony’s WH-1000XM3, it delivered a hit. These are comfortable and have a great noise cancellation effect. Uniquely, they offer very good sound quality for phone calls, and unlike Sony’s aforementioned headphones, they can pair with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, so you don’t have to unpair each time you want to connect to your phone or your laptop. These are our top pick if you’re looking for the best wireless headphones to buy right now.