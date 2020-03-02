Amazon’s waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is back down to its lowest price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader you can buy, and today, this model is back down to its lowest price yet. Instead of $130, it costs $85 for the 8GB model with special offers (Amazon’s ads baked into the lockscreen, which you can bypass for $20 after you buy it). We cover this deal whenever it happens for a few reasons: it’s a very good e-reader that’s waterproof and has a pin-sharp backlit display.

Those features aren’t available on the regular Kindle, which might be tempting you at $60 ($30 off its regular price). If you want a more durable Kindle, and one with better backlighting that’s easier on the eyes with sharper text, you should pay the $25 premium for the Paperwhite.

Best Buy has slashed the cost of the UE Boom 3, which is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy. Usually $150, it’s $80 today. This speaker answers the call if you’re looking for something small, but powerful. It has 360-degree sound, great battery life, and if you have more than one, you can pair them up for stereo sound via the mobile app. This is the lowest price we’ve seen by a $40 margin.

Apple’s HomePod smart speaker hasn’t seen a big discount since the calendar flipped over to 2020, but Best Buy is selling them for $100 off again today. This speaker is available in space gray or white for $200. We haven’t seen the price drop any further than this, so now is a good time to consider buying one if you’ve been waiting for a discount.

Best Buy is offering a 10 percent discount on the Google Pixelbook Go to its My Best Buy rewards members. Taking part in the deal requires that you sign up for a My Best Buy account, but it’s free and just requires your email address. This voucher is redeemable on any Pixelbook Go model, and the laptop starts at $649 and goes up to $1,399.

One thing to note is that you’ll need to manually check a box underneath the price on the Pixelbook Go product page to apply the offer, or else you won’t see the price drop at checkout.