Eero’s mesh Wi-Fi systems are more affordable than usual

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’re working from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, getting a mesh Wi-Fi system might help make the best of your home internet situation. Because you can place them around your home, they eliminate signal drop-outs as well as the need to stay close to your Wi-Fi router. Thus, you can get work done anywhere you see fit within your home.

Several of Eero’s mesh Wi-Fi products are discounted at Amazon and Best Buy right now. These have a slower throughput than Eero’s Pro lineup of mesh Wi-Fi gadgets, but according to our review by Dan Seifert, they’re simple to set up and manage. And importantly, they provide good wireless coverage. You can either buy a single mesh Wi-Fi router or a pack of three. And good news: if you only need one now, you can easily add more routers to your mesh network later on.

Related Best Buy moves to curbside pickup only as it sees surge in orders for home office equipment

Arlo’s Pro 3 lineup of home security cameras, its latest product that released in September 2019, is significantly discounted at Woot for a limited time. The kit that includes the SmartHub and two wire-free cameras usually costs $550, but you can snag it today for $330.

This camera shoots in 2K HDR resolution and has a colorized night vision mode. Recently, Arlo added HomeKit support in addition to Alexa and Google Assistant.

One of yesterday’s best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus is still happening. Both phones released earlier this month, and you can already save $200 on the original price. This brings the S20 down to $800 and the S20 Plus to $1,000. If you were considering buying the Galaxy S10 because of the S20’s high original asking price, this might make you rethink your decision.

Not only is the price good, but the S20 provides a leap in photography capabilities over the S10, and it has a high refresh rate display, so your content looks fluid as it animates.