The new MacBook Air and iPad Pro are already discounted on Amazon

The 2020 versions of the MacBook Air and the iPad Pro don’t release until tomorrow, March 25th, but you save $50 on either device right now at Amazon (via 9to5Toys). It’s not common to get a deal on unreleased tech, especially Apple products, so it’s possible that this discount will get yanked once they launch tomorrow.

The new MacBook Air makes the jump to a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with Iris Plus graphics, and importantly, it has the improved keyboard that Apple brought to the 16-inch MacBook Pro a few months ago. The base model of the latest iteration has 256GB of onboard storage instead of 128GB, and it costs $950 right now. This deal seems to exclude the gold version, but the silver and space gray versions of the laptop are each $50 off.

The new 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage starts at $750 with this discount. (Currently, only the silver model is cheaper.) The 256GB version of the iPad Pro is $50 off, too, with its price set at $100 more than the base model.

The Verge’s Dieter Bohn just published his review of the new iPad Pro. Do its improved cameras, slightly faster processor, and a LIDAR sensor for augmented reality justify the price? Check out the video above to see how he feels about this year’s pro-level tablet.