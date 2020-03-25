Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are nearly $100 off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

It’s possible that noise-canceling headphones suddenly ended up on your wishlist due to the extended self-quarantine period many of us are experiencing around the world. If that’s the case for you, we’re finding good deals every day on some of our favorite models. Today’s deal is on the Sony WH-1000XM3, which are easily among the best headphones you can currently purchase. Instead of their usual $350 price, Amazon is selling them for $255.

These rank highly in our buying guide that focuses on the best wireless headphones. They have excellent sound, efficient noise cancellation, long battery life, and they charge via USB-C. However, their touch controls can be finicky if you’re out in extreme cold temperatures. Also, they can’t pair simultaneously to two Bluetooth sources; it’s one or the other. If that’s no bother, then you won’t mind these flaws.

If you haven’t yet played Doom (2016) and your PC meets the recommended specs, I highly suggest you pick it up at Newegg today. It’s just $6 for a digital code that includes the base game and all of the downloadable content. This code can be redeemed on Steam, and if you want to see what the hype is about before picking up Doom: Eternal, this is an easy, affordable purchase to recommend.

Target is running a special buy one, get one for less deal on digital gift cards for the major console gaming platforms, including the Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Store for Xbox and PC, and PlayStation Store. It’s buy one at full price, get a second one at 10 percent off. This deal works with any price amount that it offers, and you can mix and match cards in case you have two different consoles. All offer digital delivery, so you won’t have to wait for them to arrive in the mail.

Today, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a Type Cover included costs $600 at Best Buy. This deal is on the base model with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Suffice it to say, it’s not the most powerful configuration, but it’s a good deal if you want a versatile tablet-meets-laptop without breaking the bank. The Type Cover usually costs a little over $100, and Microsoft currently sells this model without one for $749.

One of the best deals this week has been on the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is seeing a steep $200 discount. You can find that at Amazon and Best Buy, but there’s an even more attractive offer happening at B&H Photo. The phone is $200 off, and you’ll get a 128GB microSD card and a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds truly wireless earphones for free with purchase.