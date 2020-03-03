You can get two Google Nest Mini speakers for the price of one

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Google’s Nest Mini smart speaker usually costs $50, but Daily Steals is offering an exclusive deal to Verge readers that bundles two speakers for about the same price. Just put in the offer code VERGEGNST at checkout. You have a choice of colors, including sky blue, chalk, charcoal, or coral.

This model looks identical to the Home Mini, but it’s different in a few key ways, per The Verge’s review: it sounds better than the predecessor, it can be easily mounted to your wall, and its controls are much easier to use, thanks to LEDs illuminating the way around the speaker’s various functions.

It’s been a while since there’s been a price drop worth talking about on SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card. But there’s good reason to talk about today’s deal at Amazon on that card, as it’s down to $45 (regularly around $60). If you own a Nintendo Switch or have any other kind of tech that supports microSD for expandable storage, this is will give you a huge capacity boost without breaking the bank.

Panasonic Eneloop rechargeable AA batteries are usually a little pricey, but an eight-pack of batteries is down to $16 at Amazon (via Slickdeals). That’s a great deal for these batteries, which are highly rated on Amazon and have been good at holding a charge in my experience.

Lastly, we’ve partnered with RavPower to offer Verge readers discounts on a few capable GaN USB-C wall chargers. They’re already at their lowest price, and these offer codes further reduce the cost.

The first product is RavPower’s 45W USB-C wall charger that sits flush with your wall or at least more flush than most other models. The USB-C port is on its bottom, so it fits the bill if you want a slimline charger that doesn’t require a lot of horizontal clearance. Normally $36, it’s just $19 at Amazon with the offer code VERGE001 at checkout.

If you want more power (enough to recharge the MacBook Air or the 13-inch MacBook Pro), RavPower’s 61W GaN USB-C wall charger is the better option for you. It doesn’t have the slimline design of the 45W model, but it’s still surprisingly tiny. It’s also cheaper today: instead of paying $36, you can get it for $24 with the offer code VERGE61W used at Amazon.