Master & Dynamic truly wireless headphones and Peak Design backpacks are discounted today

Some days yield more deals than others, and today is one of those days. Starting things off are the Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus truly wireless headphones, which are seeing their first big discount at Best Buy. Normally $300, they’re $240. In my review, I enjoyed their noise cancellation effect and fantastic sound performance, and they have a unique look. I considered the high price as one of their biggest weaknesses, especially since the AirPods Pro accomplish similar results for $50 less. But now that price is less of a factor (yet, these are still fairly pricey), they might be worth checking out.

Peak Design’s 20-liter Everyday Backpack might not be the most useful thing to buy during a pandemic, given that most of us are self-isolating. But it’s as affordable as ever today, at a little more than $100 off of its usual $260 price. At Amazon, you can get the bag in a few different colors for $156. If you buy it, you’ll be prepped for day-long trips and other vacations to come with a bag that can fit in a lot of gear.

Similar to Target, Amazon is hosting a buy two, get one free deal on video games. Though, it’s extending the offer to board and tabletop games. Just add three of the items included in this promotion to your cart, and you’ll be able to save some money on your order. As usual, Amazon will deduct the price of the most affordable item in your cart, so the more you spend on each item, the more you stand to save.

As far as what might catch your eye, Death Stranding, Nioh 2, Doom: Eternal, and board and tabletop games like Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanity, and the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set are a few examples of what’s available right now in this promo.

Newegg is offering $20 off the cost to renew, or start anew, a subscription to PlayStation Plus, Sony’s service for PS4 that enables multiplayer and adds free games to your library each month, so long as you remain subscribed. Instead of $60, it’s $40 with the offer code EMCDEEG28.