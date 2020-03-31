A new Humble Bundle offers tons of great games to raise money to fight COVID-19

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’ve been wanting to support organizations that are helping to supply those fighting on the front lines against the novel coronavirus, the latest Humble Bundle is a good opportunity to do just that. You can pay anything you want, but you’ll need to pay $30 in order to get the full bounty of PC games available (DRM-free or Steam keys), as well as several ebooks and digital comics (available in several formats), and some software.

That $30 gets you a bunch of top games, including Into The Breach, Hollow Knight, Undertale, Wizard of Legend, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, The Witness, Superhot, Killing Floor 2, Jackbox Party Pack 2, Tropico 4, and several other titles. The ebooks cover a range of topics like mindfulness and coping, and Saga Volume 1, The Boys Volume 1, and many more digital comics are included. The pack even includes crosswords and Music Maker EDM Edition, so you can make some beats while you’re at home.

It’s always good to be charitable, but this is an especially good time to consider giving some money. You’ll be helping to fund organizations that are in desperate need of help during this time, which in turn helps to equip the people assisting those suffering from COVID-19. In return, you’ll feel good about yourself and load up on plenty of games and books to remain occupied while you continue to self-isolate.