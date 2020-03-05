Save $60 on the Radeon RX 5700, and get the Resident Evil 3 remake for free with purchase

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

MSI’s take on the Radeon RX 5700 costs $280 (normally $340) at Newegg after you enter the offer code VGAPCRW456 at checkout and send away for a $30 mail-in rebate (via Slickdeals).

As my colleague Tom Warren found in his in-depth comparison post, this card is roughly on par with Nvidia’s RTX 2060 Super GPU, though it’s more affordable. The price is good, but what makes this deal extra special is that, with the purchase, you’ll get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC as well as a complimentary copy of the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake.

Samsung is officially releasing the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra tomorrow, March 6th. If you preordered a phone, there’s a chance that you already received your order, or it will be delivered very soon. This isn’t so much a deal as it is a tip, but you can actually pick one up today at B&H Photo in New York City — even if you didn’t preorder. The retailer is offering the base configurations of each model, so you’ll want to look elsewhere if you’re after phones with 512GB of storage.

If you’ve been wanting the AirPods Pro but don’t want to spend $250 on them, Best Buy is offering $41 off of that price on refurbished units. Buying refurbished (especially headphones) is a roll of the dice in terms of the condition they’ll be in, but Best Buy covers them with a 90-day warranty against defects.