Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is $600 for a limited time

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB of storage currently costs $950 at Amazon and from Samsung, but you can get one right now for just $600. This exclusive deal comes from Daily Steals, which has 100 units of the Galaxy Note 10 to sell at this price. Use the offer code VERGENOTE10 to knock $350 off the price at checkout.

These phones are open-box models in new condition that will arrive in the retail box and include all of the original accessories. Daily Steals says that in addition to what’s left of Samsung’s own manufacturer warranty that’s still good for a few months, it’s offering a complimentary one-year warranty with purchase. It will protect your purchase if you encounter any manufacturer defects — even after Samsung’s warranty for the phone expires.

The retail site is also offering a coupon code on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with 128GB of storage. It only has 20 units to sell, but the offer code VERGE10P will bring the cost from $850 down to $580. The S10 Plus runs on the same Snapdragon 855 processor found in the Note 10. But unlike the Note 10, it features a headphone jack and a microSD slot for adding additional storage.

These are open-box phones, as well, and each will arrive in new condition with all of the original accessories. Like the Note 10, Daily Steals is offering the same one-year warranty on the S10 Plus.