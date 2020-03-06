Save $100 on Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM3 wireless, noise-canceling headphones

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 wireless, noise-canceling headphones are $100 off right now at Newegg. This model is among the best that you can buy, and they usually aren’t this affordable. The standard price at most retailers is $350.

This price is for the black model only. If you want the silver model, it’s $260 at Newegg. Around $249 is a good deal for this model, and frankly, it’s about all you should be paying on headphones released in 2018 since the M4 model that leaked earlier today could be released soon.

Today is another opportunity to save big on the Google Pixel 4, a phone that has been getting better thanks to regular “feature drops.” The phone also is sold for a big discount every few weeks. Both B&H Photo and Amazon are selling the standard 64GB Pixel 4 for $250 off, though only at B&H does the sale extend to the larger Pixel 4 XL.

The Galaxy S20 has faster specs, though it’s considerably more expensive. Plus, the Pixel 4 will be one of the first to get Android 11, if you care about being an early adopter of Google’s new software.

Best Buy kicked off a three-day sale this morning that will last through Sunday. One of the best deals we’ve seen is on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with an 8th Gen quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid-state storage. It normally costs $1,300, but it’s $1,050 this weekend. That’s the biggest discount we’ve seen for this particular model — by $50.

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker (the smaller of the two speakers shown above) is only $80 at Best Buy, which is a certified steal. This compact, powerful speaker is easy to recommend — even at its usual $150 price point. It has 360-degree sound and great battery life, and you can connect two of them together wirelessly for bigger sound. There are several colors to choose from, so have at it.

Razer’s Viper wired gaming mouse is $20 off at Best Buy. It’s one of the lightest gaming mice that Razer makes, and it’s a true ambidextrous mouse that’s comfy for left- or right-handed people, and it has macro buttons on both sides. You can read more about the mouse here, but the skinny is that this could be a good fit for you if you’re looking for a mouse on the smaller side that has long-lasting optical switches. Amazon also has this deal, if you’d rather shop there.