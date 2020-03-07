This weekend, save on a two-pack of Google Nest Minis, fast USB-C chargers, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

You’ve made it to the weekend. Whether you’re still working or you finally have some time to kick your feet up, you may want to know about some deals. These are the best offers we’ve seen all week.

You can still take advantage of a great two-for-one deal on Google Nest Mini smart speakers from Daily Steals. These usually cost around $40-50 per speaker, but you can get two for $47. To take advantage of this deal, head over to their site and add a two-pack in the color of your choosing to the cart, then enter the code VERGEGNST at checkout to see the price drop.

MSI’s Radeon RX 5700 Evoke OC graphics card is $273 at Newegg. This card usually costs $333, and along with the price cut, you’ll receive a three-month voucher for Xbox Game Pass on PC and a code for the Resident Evil 3 remake.

To get this price, you’ll first need to use the offer code VGAPCRW456 at checkout. Your price at the time of payment will be $303, then you can send away for a $30 mail-in rebate once you receive the GPU to bring the total price down to $273.

Parks and Recreation is heading to NBC’s Peacock streaming service, but if you’re someone who doesn’t want to subscribe to countless services, Apple is offering a big discount on a digital version of the complete series. It costs $30 for all seven seasons, which is a great deal compared to the $70 that Vudu is charging.

Same story goes for 30 Rock. The complete series is available through Apple for $30 instead of $70 at Vudu.

We still have a few exclusive deals running in collaboration with RavPower until Monday. Both deals are on USB-C wall chargers, though their wattages and prices differ just a bit. The first is on RavPower’s slim 45W USB-C charger that lays flat against your wall. It doesn’t require much clearance, if that’s an issue for your space. Instead of $36, it’s $19 at Amazon with the offer code VERGE001.

If you need more power, the 61W USB-C wall adapter from RavPower is $24 at Amazon with the offer code VERGE61W, down from $36. Compared to the option above, this one is a little chunkier, but it allows for more power — enough to charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro at fast charging speeds.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are each $250 off at B&H Photo. Normally starting at $799 and $899, respectively, you can pay as little as $549 for Google’s latest phone. The Galaxy S20 that just released might have faster specs, though it’s considerably more expensive. Plus, the Pixel 4 will be one of the first to get Android 11, if you care about being an early adopter of Google’s new software.