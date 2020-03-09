Save on iOttie car mounts, DJI’s Osmo Pocket camera, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Amazon is highlighting some price cuts on iOttie’s suite of car dashboard mounts for your phone, a practical gadget that’s worth picking up if you want to keep your phone secure while you drive. It’s also handy for giving you easy access to your navigation apps and for controlling your music.

Prices range for these mounts, though they’re all affordable, starting at $9 and going up to $17. The features don’t differ much, though the pricier models seem to be easier to use and of a higher build quality.

The DJI Osmo Pocket handheld camera with a built-in three-axis stabilized gimbal is down to $279 at Amazon. This camera released in April 2019 for $349, and my colleague Jon Porter noted in his review that it features clever controls, and it’s a good option if you want to shoot in 4K resolution at 60fps. This model could be good for vlogging, if that’s your thing, though he notes that it’s not waterproof and its gimbal mechanism seems delicate. The Osmo Pocket camera includes a 32GB microSD card with purchase.

Gaming monitors that feature Nvidia’s G-Sync variable refresh rate technology can be expensive, especially if they’re above 1080p resolution. That’s why this deal from Best Buy on a 24-inch Dell monitor is worth pointing you to. It’s a QHD monitor with G-Sync that costs only $250 (usually $430). This gaming monitor (model S2417DG) has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, though, as you might have expected for the price, it has a TN panel. Compared to IPS displays, TN panels perform favorably when it comes to refresh rate, though they lack in viewing angles and color accuracy.