Samsung’s Galaxy Active smartwatch is back down to $150, its lowest price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatch is $150 at Best Buy, matching the lowest price we’ve seen just a few times, usually around big shopping holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Today’s deal is actually better since Best Buy is throwing in a free $25 gift card with your purchase. Amazon is offering the same price, though it doesn’t come with a gift card.

This model seemed a little outdated after Samsung introduced the Galaxy Active 2, but that changed when Samsung ported most of the big features from the newer watch to the Galaxy Active. As of November 2019, it has a touch bezel interface, more customization options for watchfaces, and other new features. It’s far better now than it was when it first released.

This isn’t a tech-related deal, but these are strange times, and I think it’s one that could help you out if you’re cooking a lot at home. Le Creuset is hosting its first site-wide discount on all of its fully priced items (via Slickdeals), including its popular dutch ovens, utensils, and other products. Whether you’re making bread, stews, or really anything else, you may want to hop on this deal while it lasts. And yes, this deal includes all of the Star Wars-themed cookware.

If you didn’t take advantage of yesterday’s deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Amazon, there’s a better one happening at Newegg today. Instead of paying $45 at Amazon, you’ll pay $40 for three months of service. When you check out, you’ll still get another three months of service added to your order for free, totaling six months (usually $90) for $40. Just make sure to use the code EMCDHGD34 at checkout to see the price drop.

Ubisoft is offering a big discount on its UPlay Plus subscription on PC until May 7th. If you sign up today, it will cost $7 for your first month instead of $15. The price will go back up after the first month. This service gives you access to practically all of Ubisoft’s games, including older titles and new releases (and their deluxe editions). Even if you don’t plan to keep the subscription going, it’s a cheap way to try out a bunch of games.