Best Buy’s one-day sale knocks as much as $1,500 off the 15-inch MacBook Pro

Best Buy is hosting a one-day sale on tech, including big discounts on a few different models of the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro, which Apple no longer sells. Just to make sure it gets mentioned right up front, this model doesn’t have the improved keyboard found in the new 16-inch model. If you’re OK with that, you stand to save a few hundred dollars compared to a similarly configured 16-inch model.

The retailer claims savings up to $1,500, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that these price cuts are for some of the most expensive configurations with a lot of memory, storage, and processing power. The biggest price cut is on the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar, which comes loaded with a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor (six-core, base clock of 2.6GHz, turbo clock at 4.5GHz), 32GB of RAM, AMD’s Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics, 1TB of solid-state storage. It costs $2,650 for today only. This model originally sold for $4,150, so this is a tremendous discount. A similarly configured 16-inch model with an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M costs $3,099.

For a little less money, Best Buy sells a model that has all of the specs above, but with lesser graphics performance. Instead of the Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics chip, it has the Radeon Pro 560X. This model costs $2,550 today, and it’s a whopping $1,200 off of its usual price. Given the choice between this model and the laptop mentioned just above, I’d go with the laptop that houses the Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics for just $50 more, though this one’s no slouch.

If you want something that’s even more affordable, there’s another 15-inch model that’s $500 off of its usual price, landing at $2,300 today. It has an eight-core 9th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and AMD’s Radeon Pro 560X graphics. As far as storage goes, it has a 512GB SSD. As long as you don’t use memory-intensive applications, this one should suit you just fine compared to the ones above.

Best Buy usually has the lowest price on the Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones, and it’s beating its own best price today. This model costs $350 at several retailers, but you can get them for $180 at Best Buy today. These aren’t the latest Beats, but they sound good, will cancel out noise, and they feature Apple’s H1 wireless chip. That makes them easier than most Bluetooth headphones to pair with Apple products you may own, like an Apple Watch, MacBook Air or Pro, iPad, and a macOS computer.