Several Sonos smart Wi-Fi speakers are cheaper than usual today

The Sonos Beam soundbar is $50 off at Amazon and includes a free $20 gift certificate that you can use for future purchases. This model is Wi-Fi-ready, so if you have other Sonos speakers, those can be connected for multiroom audio. It also supports Alexa voice commands. The Verge’s Nilay Patel reviewed it, and he found that it’s easy to set up, and it provides a big boost in sound performance over what your TV speakers can likely produce.

The Beam typically drops in price by $100 around big shopping holidays like Black Friday, though this $50 price cut and a $20 gift card combo comes close to that. In the event that the soundbar that includes the gift card sells out, select “Beam Only” on the Amazon product page, and at least you’ll be able to get it for $50 off. It’s also available for the same price on Adorama.

If you want to dip a toe into the Sonos ecosystem without spending much money, the Sonos One SL Wi-Fi speaker is $50 off at Amazon. This brings the price down to a reasonable $129. It’s worth noting that this model lacks a microphone, so you can’t shout commands to it to start your playlists. You’ll need to queue up the music manually on your phone or tablet. Or if you have other Sonos speakers that do have a microphone, like the Sonos Beam above, this one will work nicely to supplement the sound. This model is available for the same price on Adorama, too.

The Sonos One that does have a microphone is $50 off at Amazon, too, totaling $149. Compared to the One SL, the standard One features faster processing and improved Bluetooth connectivity. So if those are features that you have to have, you’ll only need to pay $20 more to get them in this model. Like the other Sonos models, Adorama has the same price if you prefer to shop there.