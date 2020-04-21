Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is $100 off for the first time at B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Verge’s Nilay Patel deemed the 2020 Apple MacBook Air “the best Mac for most people” in his review. And if you need or want to upgrade, you can grab this particular model for the lowest price that we’ve seen yet at B&H Photo. Both the silver and space gray color options are $900, which is $100 off of their usual price.

As for why this iteration of the MacBook Air is worth your money over the previous (now more affordable) models, it’s mostly in the keyboard. Nilay says that this new keyboard “feels just like the keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro I’ve been using for several months, which is to say, it feels very good.” This new model also has a 10th Gen dual-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of PCIe storage (double the amount of storage that Apple used to put in the base model MacBook Air). It’s an even better value than before, and with this deal, you’re getting a lot for your money.