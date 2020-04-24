Dreams, the game creation sandbox for PS4, is discounted at several retailers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Dreams, the latest game-meets-game-making toolkit from Media Molecule on PS4, is down to $25 at Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. It normally costs $40, and if you’re spending a lot of time at home — like most of us are — now might be the perfect time to jump into a game like this. You can play other people’s game creations, and create miniature games of your own with tools that offer surprising versatility, depending on your skill level. People have recreated P.T., the cult classic horror demo, but really, it’s the original stuff that stands out the most.

This game is a PS4 exclusive, and it’s the first time that we’ve seen it drop this low in price. To get the most out of the game, you’ll need a subscription to PlayStation Plus, Sony’s online service for PS4 that allows for multiplayer gaming, and monthly drops of free games.

The unlocked version of LG’s V40 is down to just $300 at Best Buy. This phone was released in late 2018 for $950; the features that still stick out today are its ability to work with every US carrier, and its versatile five-camera system. A few other specs are also worth noting, like its Snapdragon 845 processor, an OLED screen, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage that can be expanded via the microSD slot. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack with a Quad DAC, so your music will sound better here than on most other phones.

LG isn’t the most reliable company when it comes to providing timely software updates, but this is a good deal if you’re in need of a capable phone for $300.