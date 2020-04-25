This weekend, save on Google Nest’s Hello video doorbell and the 15-inch MacBook Pro

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

We’ve pulled together a few exclusive deals this weekend for readers of The Verge. First, the Google Nest Hello wired video doorbell is down to $170 at Daily Steals. Currently, Google sells this home security device for $199, so you’re getting a solid $30 discount on a brand-new model. If you want to fit your home with one of these, first make sure you have existing wiring to hook up to this doorbell. Next, visit Daily Steals, add one to your cart, then enter the code VERGEHELLO to see your price drop.

This video doorbell has been available since 2017, though Google Nest is still updating it with new functionality. In late 2019, it gained the ability to send you a special notification when it detects packages dropped off at the door. You can easily incorporate the Nest Hello with other Nest cameras and smart home products.

Next up, Wellbots is offering Verge readers an extra $15 off the already best-ever price on Shark’s IQ self-emptying robot vacuum and trash bin. This vacuum can deposit its trash into the included base, and Shark claims that you shouldn’t have to empty that for around a month. Normally $600, you can get it right now for $434 with the offer code VERGESHARK. Just enter the code at checkout to see your price drop. You’ll get free shipping with purchase, and there’s no tax if you live outside of New York.

Best Buy has slashed the cost of Apple’s 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar. It usually costs $2,400, but it’s $600 off today at $1,800. This model has a 9th Gen six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, the AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics chip, and 256GB of SSD storage.

For those who don’t know, Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro replaced the 15.4-inch form factor, so this and other similarly sized models are discontinued. The latest models have a vastly improved keyboard, improved thermals, more storage, and better speakers, among other things. But, if you’re trying to save some money, this is still a great option compared to the $2,399 base price for Apple’s latest version.

The iPhone SE 2 has released, and it costs $399 for the base model with 64GB of storage. Of course, that’s the cost for the phone if you purchase it unlocked. You can stand to save a good bit of cash (at least, in the long run) if you want to upgrade or add a line through your carrier. I’ve highlighted the best promotions through carriers like AT&T, Cricket, Visible, and everywhere else you can buy the unlocked version of the phone right here.

Cyberpunk 2077, the next big game from CD Projekt Red, doesn’t release until September, but you can save $10 off the usual $60 price if you preorder early. Amazon is offering this 17 percent discount on the game for every platform it will be available on (aside from Stadia), including PC, Xbox One, and PS4. We’re still a long while away from the release date, but if you were planning on picking it up anyway, now seems like a good time to do that.