Bose’s latest noise-canceling headphones are $100 off at Best Buy and Amazon

At Best Buy and Amazon, you can get Bose’s excellent Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones for $299 in the white soapstone color. This model usually costs $400, and if the white soapstone color isn’t what you want (you must not like Dark Souls), the silver or black headphones are also discounted at each retailer, though only by $50 ($350). Though, if the color of your headphones doesn’t make much of a difference to you (after all, we’re all inside most of the time these days), then these match the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

If you want something that’s more affordable, Sony’s WHXB900N are $178 (normally $250) at Best Buy. These look a lot like the company’s flagship XM3 model, and they offer many of the same features, including active noise cancellation, USB-C charging, touch controls, and the ability to plug into your audio source via 3.5mm if you run out of battery for Bluetooth. One key area where this model differs is with its heavy focus on bass performance. (The XB in the model name stands for “extra bass.”)

Two weeks ago, I covered a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active when it dropped in price to $150. Today, it’s $120 at Best Buy (in multiple colors) and Amazon. This is the lowest price by a decent margin, and if you held off getting this wearable then, now is a good time to strike. Shortly after Samsung released the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the company brought most of that device’s standout features to the original Galaxy Watch Active, including the touch-sensitive bezel and more customization options for watchfaces. Simply put, if you’re in the market for a Samsung-made smartwatch, you should consider this deal first.

8BitDo’s SN30 Pro wireless controller for PC, Mac, Android, and Nintendo Switch is $10 off at Best Buy. This controller, which is a modern re-creation of the SNES controller with analog sticks and USB-C charging, is $35 right now. Whether you mostly play retro games or just prefer the look and feel of the SNES controller when you play any game, this is worth picking up.