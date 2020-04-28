You can get a copy of Affinity Photo for 50 percent off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Serif’s Affinity Photo desktop application is $25 per license right now directly through Serif itself, B&H Photo (via Slickdeals), and through the respective app stores on Windows 10 and macOS. It’s usually $50 ($20 in the case of the iPad, which is now on sale for $10), and if you’re in need of a comprehensive, affordable alternative to Adobe Photoshop, this deal is up your alley. In case you haven’t heard of Affinity Photo, it’s a fully featured photo manipulation app that offers many of the same tools found in Photoshop, including native support for .PSD files and Photoshop plugins. One of its most appealing traits is that the app is a one-time cost with no monthly fee.

This $25 license purchased through Serif or B&H Photo can be redeemed on Windows 10 or macOS. The app’s serial number that you’ll receive can be reused so long as you’re installing it on the same OS, but if you want to hop between platforms, you’ll need to purchase two licenses. If you’re someone who doesn’t want to fool around with managing a serial number, it’s best to purchase the app directly through the app store that correlates to the operating system you’re using. Each of those is below. The iPad app costs $10 (normally $20), and you can get this deal directly through the App Store.