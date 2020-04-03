Beats and Bose noise-canceling headphones are $50 off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

A few popular noise-canceling headphones are discounted today, including the new Beats Solo Pro over-ear wireless headphones. These usually cost $300, and they’re $50 off today at Amazon. Each color is discounted, so whether standard black, red, or sky blue is your favorite hue, the choice is yours.

This model features Apple’s new H1 wireless chip that makes it fast and easy to pair with your Apple devices. It also enables you to say “Hey, Siri” to the headphones to issue a command without touching your iPhone or Apple Watch.

The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones are also seeing a $50 discount at Amazon, down from their usual $399 price point. These are currently our top recommendation if you’re thinking about snagging a set of noise-canceling, wireless headphones. Bose’s stellar noise cancellation effect, paired with the excellent sound and call quality, make these the ones you should check out if you have the money to do so.

Bose makes three colors of this model, and each of them is looped into this discount.

The KeySmart Pro is like a modern take on the Swiss army knife, adding on to the usual suspects (scissors, knife, bottle opener) with features like a flashlight, Tile Bluetooth tracking functionality, and the ability to store your keys. These rechargeable gadgets usually cost $60, but Daily Steals is offering Verge readers an exclusive discount on any color of the KeySmart Pro. By using the offer code VERGEKYSMRT, you can get one for $35.

Through today (Friday, April 3rd) at 6PM ET, SteelSeries is continuing its member-only sale on gaming headset and peripherals (via Slickdeals). All you need to do to be eligible is sign up for a free account. Some really good deals can be had, like $20 off of the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless. This model is designed to work with the PC, PS4, and Android, but its killer app is that it’s one of the few wireless headsets available to have plug-and-play support for the Nintendo Switch.

Additionally, its Arctis Pro and Arctis Pro Wireless headsets for PC are steeply discounted. The wired Arctis Pro usually costs $180, but you can get it for $135. The wireless version that usually costs $330 is all the way down to $220.