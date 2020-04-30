Save $40 on SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 Wireless headset and much more at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Several PC components and gaming accessories are discounted today at Best Buy. Whether you are piecing together your next PC build or just want a few things to complete your setup, these deals might be what you’re looking for. First off, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless gaming headset is down to $60 ($40 off) when you buy it with at least $10 worth of Fortnite V-Bucks in-game currency. The lowest price we’d seen before was $80, and with this combo deal, you’re looking at a total of $70 alongside the V-Bucks. Just add both products to your cart to see the price fall.

If you haven’t heard of this model, it includes a USB-C dongle that can be plugged directly into the Nintendo Switch console for wireless audio. The sound performance and functionality are impressive for a headset at this price range. It works on other devices, too, by way of its USB cable that the dongle can plug into. It’s compatible with PC, PS4, mobile, and, of course, the Switch.

Intel’s 9th Gen Core i5-9400 desktop processor, with its included cooling fan, is down to $150 at Best Buy. This is $35 less than the competitors. If you’re looking for a midrange CPU for your next (or current) build, this could be a good option. Just so you know, this six-core model includes integrated graphics support, so you don’t necessarily need to pair it with a graphics card. However, don’t expect incredible graphical performance from the CPU alone. You’ll want a mid- to high-end graphics card to enjoy most of today’s modern PC titles.

Western Digital’s well-rated Black M.2 NVMe drive with 500GB of storage is down to $80 at Best Buy. If your motherboard supports M.2 expansion, this is a good way to really boost the speed of your PC’s loading times. Additionally, popped into an enclosure, they can make for a really fast portable drive. It’s not a huge amount of storage, but this is a smart upgrade if you want a speedy reserve of storage for nothing but your favorite games.

Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate three-month subscription costs $45 at Best Buy, and buying it will get you another three months of service for free. We’ve seen this deal pop up before, but whether you’re playing on console or PC, this is a budget-minded approach to playing a lot of new games for not a lot of cash. Microsoft recently announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 will come to Game Pass on May 7th, and Gears Tactics was added to the lineup this week

You’ll see the second three-month subscription appear in your cart after adding the first one.