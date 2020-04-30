You can save almost $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus with 256GB of internal storage is $740 for readers of The Verge. We’ve teamed up with Daily Steals to bring you this discount, which is nearly $400 off the current sale price through Samsung directly. Just enter the offer code VERGESGLXY within the order summary section at the checkout page to see the price drop. You can choose between three colors at their site: aura glow, aura black, or aura white.

Each phone is in new (open-box) condition with a one-year warranty and includes all of its usual accessories. Daily Steals notes that these phones are currently covered by a Samsung warranty, but the length of the warranty for each device varies. So in addition to whatever coverage is left on Samsung’s end for warranty support, you’ll get a full year of coverage from Daily Steals.

Samsung released this phone last summer, and although a lot of other great alternatives have released since then, the Note 10 Plus is still worth your consideration for a few reasons. First off, it has the S Pen stylus, which lets you write or draw on the Note 10 Plus. It can also act as a remote shutter for taking selfies or for lining up the perfect landscape shot on a tripod. The Note 10 Plus is also a spec monster, with the Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, and microSD card support for expandable storage. It has a huge 6.8-inch OLED screen that’s fun to look at, works with every US carrier, and it has IP68 water and dust resistance. There isn’t much that it doesn’t have, aside from a headphone jack.