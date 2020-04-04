Save on a Sling TV subscription and discounted gadgets this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Welcome to the weekend. The best deals you can currently get on tech are a mix of new offers and ones that we’ve collected during the past week. All of them should hopefully make your self-isolation time a little more enjoyable.

Sling TV is offering a free 14-day trial to Sling Blue, the tier of its television streaming service that includes live channels and others like A&E, Bravo, HGTV, Nick Jr., Discovery, Cartoon Network, Food Network, and USA Network. The last day to sign up to take advantage of this promotion is Sunday, April 5th. Signing up gives you free access to Sling TV, and you won’t need to put in a credit card number.

If you like handy gadgets, the KeySmart Pro combines the best tools from a Swiss Army knife and adds a flashlight, Tile Bluetooth tracking functionality, and the ability to store your keys. These usually cost $60, but Daily Steals is offering Verge readers an exclusive discount on any color of the KeySmart Pro. By using the offer code VERGEKYSMRT, you can get one for $35.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus are still $200 off at Best Buy. This is a good chance to save if you were initially turned off by their respective launch prices of $999 and $1,199. Both phones feature 90Hz refresh rate OLED screens, the Snapdragon 865 processor, and ship with Android 10 software. Additionally, they work with every US carrier.

The Sonos Beam soundbar is $50 off at Amazon, and buying one will earn you a free $20 gift card. This model is Wi-Fi-ready, so if you have other Sonos speakers, those can be connected for multiroom audio. It also supports Alexa voice commands, so you can ask it the weather or have it queue up a TV show or movie if you use a Fire TV Stick.

Humble Bundle recently launched a new bundle that includes several fantastic games, ebooks, digital comics, and software. It costs $30 to get the full bounty (it usually costs over $1,000 for everything looped into this bundle), and your donation will go toward fighting COVID-19.

To give you a sense of what you’ll get, here’s just a few: Into The Breach, Hollow Knight, Undertale, Wizard of Legend, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, The Witness, Superhot, Killing Floor 2, Jackbox Party Pack 2, Tropico 4, Tilt Brush in VR, and several other titles. In terms of digital comics, you’ll get Saga Volume 1, The Boys Volume 1, and other ebooks.

If you’re looking for a nice upgrade for your home entertainment center, Vizio’s 65-inch P-Series Quantum X QLED TV with 4K HDR resolution is $999 at Walmart. This is a $500 discount from its usual price point. Vizio debuted this TV at CES 2019, so it’s a relatively new model, and it features AirPlay 2 and more local dimming zones than Vizio’s previous P-Series Quantum model.