The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and other Switch games are discounted today

The Nintendo Switch has too many great games to afford buying them all at once. If you recently bought a Switch to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons or you just haven’t had a chance to pick up some of the Switch’s must-have games, now’s the time to add a few essentials to your collection. GameStop is offering $20 off a few worthwhile titles — and better yet, they’re digital copies, so you’ll be able to easily install them from home.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is easy to recommend if you love Zelda games or just enjoy open-world exploration games in general. It’s wildly imaginative at every turn, and you’ll probably get over 100 hours of gameplay with this one.

Splatoon 2 is probably unlike any shooting game you’ve played, unless you’ve played the first Splatoon. It’s fun, lighthearted, and all about making a big mess with paint. This game includes a fun single-player campaign, and you can square off against opponents in its online competitive modes.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is a side-scrolling platformer with a very similar structure to Rare’s older Donkey Kong Country games on the SNES. It’s an old formula, but it’s still fun to play (especially with a second player), and it will provide more than enough of a challenge.

Sony’s noise-canceling truly wireless earphones, the WF-1000XM3, are down to their lowest price yet. Amazon is selling them for $189, which is just over $40 off their usual cost. In addition to blocking out the sound, this model boasts excellent sound quality and long battery life, according to Chris Welch’s review.