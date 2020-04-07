Moment’s lens-friendly cameraphone cases are half off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Moment, the maker of lens-friendly phone cases that can help you up your mobile photography game, is hosting a sale. Most of its cases are just $20, and if you want four for some reason, it’s $40. It offers cases for all of the top flagship models on both iOS and Android sides of the aisle. This includes the iPhone (dating back to the iPhone 6) as well as Android phones from Samsung’s Galaxy S series, Google’s Pixel, and OnePlus’ lineup of devices.

The selection of cases varies depending on the phone you have. Typically, more popular phones have a wider batch of cases available. For instance, the iPhone 11 has Moment’s standard case with a wood pattern available, along with a thin case, and a biodegradable option. Each is $20. Older iPhones, like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 (along with their larger counterparts) can get in on a $20 battery case that has a shutter hardware button along the side. The Pixel 4, on the other hand, has only Moment’s standard wood-patterned case available for the sale price.

The main driver for picking up one of these cases is to also get one of Moment’s lenses that you can easily fix onto it. These aren’t hugely discounted, but considering the price cut on the case, you’ll save a decent amount of money altogether. You can pick up a two-pack of lenses (ranging from macro, wide-angle, fish-eye, and telephoto) for your new case for around $200. If you shoot primarily with your phone, it might not be bad to consider this option. It’s worth noting that Moment has ended development on its Pro Camera app for Android, though it will continue to work as is.

The Google Nest Wifi mesh router usually costs $170 per unit, but Woot is offering a big discount on a three-pack. It’s $315, which is almost $100 cheaper than the bundle costs at other retailers, and this deal amounts to each router costing you just over $100. If you have a lot of space to cover in your home with Wi-Fi signal, this is worth checking out.