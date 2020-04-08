The Apple Watch Series 5 is cheaper than ever today at Amazon and Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If an Apple Watch Series 5 has been on your tech wishlist, Amazon and Best Buy are offering the best deals yet on both the 40mm and 44mm sizes of Apple’s latest smartwatch. Mind you, these are technically the lowest prices we’ve seen, but it’s only a hair more affordable than the stellar Black Friday deals we saw a few months ago.

For a bit of background, the Series 5 is Apple’s first smartwatch that has an always-on display. It has a similar look to the Series 4, but you’ll no longer need to move your arm toward your face to see the time. What’s even better about the feature is that it isn’t much of a drag on battery life.

The GPS-only version of the 40mm Series 5 Watch is $349 at Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon’s selection is a little on the sparse side. You’ll have to wait a day or two for your purchase to ship based on the current stock available (which includes just the gold aluminum Watch with a pink strap), though more stock could replenish through the day. Comparatively, Best Buy has a bit bigger of a fleet of color options available now.

We’re also seeing the best price available on the larger 44mm Series 5 smartwatch. It’s $379 at Amazon, which currently has the space gray aluminum with black strap and gold aluminum model with pink strap available for immediate shipping. Best Buy also honors this price and has similar color options available, plus the silver aluminum option with a white strap if that’s one you’ve been after.