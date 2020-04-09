Verge readers can save $60 on the Nest Learning Thermostat

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat can automatically adjust the temperature in your home, making you more comfortable while you’re there and saving you money on energy costs when you’re not. You can also adjust the temperature from anywhere, inside or outside, with your phone. For a limited time, Daily Steals is offering readers of The Verge a discount on the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, which is the latest model even though it released in 2015.

It’s normally $250 through the Google Store (and as low as $220 through Amazon third-party sellers), but you can get one right now for $190 with the offer code VERGETHRM added at checkout. For context on this deal, it’s within $10 of the excellent Cyber Monday deal we saw last year.

This smart home device comes in the stainless steel color variant, is brand-new in the original retail box, and comes with a two-year warranty through Google. You can install the Nest Learning Thermostat where your old thermostat sits on the wall, or anywhere else you’d like. This model is rechargeable via an included Micro USB cable, and you’ll just need to pop it off of the wall to charge it.

You can get a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Amazon for $45. That’s not a deal itself, but what’s noteworthy is that Amazon is tossing in another three months’ worth of a subscription in for free with purchase, with no extra action required on your part. In other words, half a year of Game Pass Ultimate will only cost you $45 instead of $90. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundles Xbox Game Pass for console and PC along with Xbox Live Gold. You can read more about it here.

Some crafty contributors to Slickdeals have posted a deal on the excellent Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse, a mouse that my colleague Chaim Gartenberg has featured in his Button of the Month column. Staples is offering a $25 off discount if you spend over $100 and enter the code 81126 at checkout. Since the mouse is $99.99, just a penny short of that mark, they suggest adding a super affordable add-on to the cart, like this paintbrush. Once the code is successfully applied, your cart price will drop by $25, amounting to the best deal we’ve seen on this mouse. You’ll need to be signed in for the promo code to work.

For a little more background on the MX Master 3, it has an adjustable scroll wheel. Previous models also have this, but this model’s magnet-powered scroll mechanism makes it feel better than before. Also, it’s one of the few mice that charge via USB-C.

Woot is offering a big discount on the Google Nest Hub smart display. Normally $130 (though it’s usually around $100 or so at any given time from retailers), it’s just $70 right now. This deal is for the chalk-colored model, which has gray detailing around the speaker component. The Verge’s Dan Seifert picked the Nest Hub as the smart display you should consider buying if you want to show off all of your great photos. Its display uses an ambient sensor to tweak the brightness based on your environment, and the result comes surprisingly close to how a physical photograph looks in a frame.

Two things to note with this deal: it’s for Amazon Prime members only. Woot is owned by Amazon, and it occasionally requires Prime to get in on certain Woot deals. Secondly, the shipping window is currently very wide, taking place between April 21st and May 19th. So it’s hard to tell when you can expect to get it in the mail.