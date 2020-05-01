The Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off its original price at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Best Buy is hosting the best deal we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Series 5, and the savings extend across the entire lineup. The 40mm GPS version is the most affordable Series 5 watch at $299, which is $100 off its original price. Notably, that’s $50 cheaper than the last time we covered a price drop on this model. Best Buy currently has a few color options in stock, though it may sell out as the day carries on. In addition to standard colorways, it is selling Nike-styled watches for the same price.

If you’d prefer to pick up your order in person, Best Buy offers curbside pickup for orders at its stores. Otherwise, you can have it delivered to your home.

If you want a size upgrade to the 44mm version, it’ll only cost you a $30 premium today at $329. Likewise with this size, Best Buy has a few case and strap colorways available, though stock may change throughout the day.