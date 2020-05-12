RavPower’s 61W USB-C wall charger is cheaper than ever for Verge readers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

RavPower is extending a deep discount on its 61W USB-C wall charger to readers of The Verge. Normally $30, it’s just $21 for a limited time. To get this price, you have to clip the $2 coupon (located directly beneath the price on the Amazon product page), then enter the offer code VERGE8MF at checkout. This is the lowest price that we’ve seen this charger go for, and if you have a Nintendo Switch, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, a phone, and any other tech that charges via USB-C, this is a cheap way to power your stuff without fetching the original power supply. This code works for the black or white charger.

Best Buy is hosting some best-ever deals on new video games, including Doom Eternal and Borderlands 3. Focusing first on Doom: Eternal, the physical PC, Xbox One, and PS4 versions of the game are $40, which is $20 off the original price. This game recently released, and this is the biggest drop it has seen to date.

The deal on Borderlands 3 for PS4 and Xbox One takes the game from $40 all the way down to just $13. Not much more needs to be said, though this one is worth picking up if you have a friend or two you’d like to play alongside within the game’s online co-op campaign.