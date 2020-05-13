Best Buy is discounting a Surface Go 2 bundle, gaming accessories, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Best Buy is hosting a one-day sale on tech in practically every category. We’ve picked out a few that are currently in stock, including a bundle containing Microsoft’s new Surface Go 2 and a Type Cover is $474. Usually, the tablet is $400, and the Type Cover will cost you at least another $100 on top of that, so this is a modest $25 discount on the package. The chances are good that you’re looking for a Type Cover with your new Surface Go 2, so you might as well save a little money.

Corsair’s Dark Core RGB Pro SE gaming mouse with multiple wireless modes (2.4GHz, Bluetooth), a USB-C charging port and Qi wireless charging support is $80 at Best Buy. This mouse was originally priced at $140, though it has recently sold for $90. So while this is a small discount, it’s worth checking out if you’re looking for a gaming mouse with some attractive hardware features.

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT desktop graphics card from manufacturer XFX is $190 (usually $220). This GPU has 8GB of GDDR6 memory and PCIe 4.0 compatibility. This model costs $10 more at Amazon, and this is generally as affordable as it gets for the 8GB version of the card. For context, the more expensive RX 5600 XT is more powerful. It can run most games at 1080p / 60fps with their settings set to maximum, so expect a little less from the 5500 XT. However, if you want to upgrade to the 5600 XT, that option will run you an extra $80 ($269) at Best Buy.

Lastly, over at Walmart, the Final Fantasy VII Remake is $10 off for PS4. At $50, this isn’t much of a price drop, but it’s certainly worth taking advantage of if you were already planning on picking it up. Walmart’s version of the game includes three double-sided art cards of Final Fantasy VII characters.