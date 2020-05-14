Ring’s Stick Up Cam is down to its cheapest price and includes a free Echo Dot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Ring Stick Up Cam is down to $85, matching its lowest price yet. Today’s deal goes a step further by including a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker with purchase (normally an extra $40). This deal (picked up by Slickdeals) is for either the battery-powered camera or the version that plugs in. (The latter is temporarily out of stock, though Amazon is still taking orders, so you can get the one that suits your needs.) As it comes in the box, it can be placed on a flat surface, but it can be mounted to a wall if you buy the $19 mount that’s sold separately.

Remedy’s Control, a supernatural third-person action game that I honestly could not put down until I saw the credits, is $39 for a digital PC code at Newegg. This title usually costs $60, and while it’s been discounted plenty of times for console, it’s rare to find a price cut for the PC version (redeemable on the Epic Games Store). No offer code is needed to reap the savings, and you’ll receive the code via email once you make the purchase.

Backmarket, a reseller of refurbished devices, is selling the 64GB iPhone 11 in black or yellow for $599 (before tax) with the offer code FLASH used at checkout. This model usually costs $699 new, so this could be an opportunity to snag a model from the latest-generation model for less.

For transparency’s sake, Backmarket classifies “good” as having light scratches on the body that may be visible from more than eight inches away, though the screen is scratch-free. The phone will come with a 12-month warranty and has a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’d prefer to spend more on a refurbished iPhone 11 in better condition, the code will work for that as well. Backmarket says that this code can’t be used with PayPal orders.