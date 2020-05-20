Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off at B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro keeps getting a little more affordable. B&H Photo is offering $300 off the cost for the base model, which brings it down to $2,100. Earlier this week, Best Buy was taking $200 off, so it worked out in your favor if you waited. In case you aren’t up to speed on what’s new in this model, Apple debuted its new Magic Keyboard with this, ditching the much-maligned butterfly switches for something far better. Aside from having a slightly larger screen than the previous 15-inch model, it also has improved thermals and better speakers.

It’s tough to say how long this deal at B&H Photo will last or how long this will be the lowest price available. Given that Apple refreshed the 2020 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (13-inch) models with the improved keyboard, among other spec bumps, being able to get these more affordable machines might further drive down demand and with it, the price of the 16-inch model. That said, I wouldn’t expect it to plummet much further than this throughout the year.

At Best Buy, you can pick up a FandangoNow e-gift card worth $25 for $20. If you like to rent or purchase digital movies, this is a good way to go about doing that. And with the $5 that you’ll save with this deal, it’s like getting one free rental or saving a decent amount on a purchase.

You have until tomorrow to get Grand Theft Auto V on PC for free through the Epic Games Store. As part of the platform’s Mega Sale on PC titles, Rockstar’s popular open-world game has been available for free. Just by having an Epic Games Store account, you’ll get a free $10 voucher to use on the purchase of any game that costs $15 or more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus truly wireless earphones are $30 off at eBay through a reputable seller (via Android Police). Normally $150, they’re down to $120 in all three colors: black, white, or the pearlescent blue. Compared to their predecessor, The Verge’s Chris Welch offered some praise to this model in his review for its improved sound and battery life.

Anker is offering a 43 percent discount on its PowerWave Pad, a standalone wireless charging pad. You’ll need to provide your own USB Type-A power adapter, but it comes with a Qi charging pad capable of up to 10W wireless charging speeds (up to 5W for compatible iPhones) and a Micro USB to USB Type-A cable. It’s by no means the fastest wireless charging pad, but if you just need a cheap pad, this is a nice deal. Just enter the offer code AKA25332 at checkout to save.