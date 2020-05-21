Sony’s WF-1000XM3 truly wireless earphones are $70 off at Google Shopping

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’ve been looking for a deal on Sony’s latest high-end truly wireless earphones, the WF-1000XM3, today’s your day. They usually cost $230, but at Google Shopping today, you can get them for $160 (via Slickdeals). To get this price, you’ll need to use the offer code MQHDWZ that the seller Nationwide Distributors is offering. With that applied, you’ll see the price drop further, and you’ll get free shipping.

My colleague Chris Welch wrote the review for these headphones and praised their long battery life, excellent sound quality, and effective noise cancellation. In the past, we’ve seen this model drop down to around $200 at Amazon. So, comparatively, today’s deal is far and away much better. This deal is set to end on May 26th.

If you recently purchased one of Apple’s seventh-generation iPads when they were on sale (don’t worry if you missed out, it’ll be back!), you might want to snag the Smart Keyboard that can connect to that tablet’s Smart Connector. Those usually cost $159, but today, they’re $60 off at Best Buy and Amazon. Now’s your chance to grab one for $99. This keyboard is also compatible with the latest iPad Air and Apple’s iPad Pro from 2017.

The Google Store has knocked $70 off the cost of a Nest Wifi router and Point (an extender that doubles as a smart speaker) bundle. This bundle normally costs $269, but today, it’s going for $199. Compared to purchasing each separately, you’re saving over $100 here.

That’s a really good deal, but it might not be powerful enough to cover larger house layouts. Amazon is selling a two-pack of Google Nest WiFi mesh routers for $239, each of which features two Ethernet ports, unlike the Nest Wifi Point in the deal above. Considering that a single router costs $149 right now directly from Google, adding a second one to your home for another $70 is a great value.