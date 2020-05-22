The Google Pixel 3A and 3A XL are up to $160 off at several retailers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Google’s midrange Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL are more affordable than ever today. Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo have discounted the 3A with 64GB of storage to $279 ($120 off). The larger Pixel 3A XL is seeing an even bigger $160 price cut at those stores, which brings the cost of the 64GB model down to $319. We’ve seen a lower price on the Pixel 3A around the holidays, though if you like big screens, there’s never been a better deal for the Pixel 3A XL.

Both the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL take after the design of the Pixel 3 phone, though since they cost less, there are a few compromises in terms of build materials and specs. The phone’s body is made of plastic, and it has the Snapdragon 670 processor. Otherwise, the experience is mostly the same as what you’ll get by spending hundreds more on a flagship device. The camera is great, and both phones feature an OLED screen and a headphone jack. Some other perks are that these work with all US carriers, and it will get major Android updates and new features for the next few years.

B&H Photo shared that this deal will last until June 27th, though it’s not as clear if other retailers will have this offer going through the next month.

GameStop is offering a great deal where if you buy two games (new or used), you can get a third one for free. As is usually the case, you’ll get the most affordable one for free, so you can save the most money if you get three $60 games. Notably, this is the first time that GameStop has offered a deal like this for new games, so take advantage of it if you have a few titles on your wishlist.

Granted, there are some exclusions, like new (used games are eligible) Nintendo-published Switch games, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. That said, many excellent games are still eligible, like Persona 5 Royal, Resident Evil 3, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and more.

Related The best games of 2020

Wellbots is offering exclusive savings for readers of The Verge on a few tech products. All purchases made on Wellbots are tax-free if you live outside of NY state. The first is on Eero’s three-pack of mesh Wi-Fi routers. This bundle usually costs $249, but you can get it for $219 with the offer code THEVERGEWIFI used at checkout.

You can also save $30 on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro truly wireless earphones. These currently run for $149 at Amazon, but Wellbots is offering them to Verge readers for $119 with the offer code THEVERGEMUSIC. This model features good sound quality and can be charged via USB-C or via Qi wireless charging.

Best Buy has switched on its great deal on the seventh-generation iPad, which, at this rate, has been available for the better part of a month. In case you haven’t yet taken the plunge, this deal is on Apple’s latest baseline iPad model that features a 10.2-inch display and has a Smart Connector that’s made for the Smart Keyboard accessory. The 32GB tablet normally costs $330, but Best Buy has it now for $250 — matching the best price we’ve seen yet.

If you want more storage, the 128GB model has had a full $100 knocked off its price. Instead of $429, it’s going for $329 at Best Buy.

We’ll have plenty more deals to share with you tomorrow, as Memorial Day sales are starting to pick up. So, see you then.