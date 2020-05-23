 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Apple's AirPods, Google’s Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day

The deals are back in full swing for this weekend

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by James Bareham / The Verge
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s Memorial Day weekend in the US. Several retailers are offering some of the best deals that we’ve seen in months, spanning several categories of tech. There’s quite a lot to look at today, so we’ve included a selection of promotions below.

Now is about the time when we hear something from Amazon about when its annual Prime Day will happen. For what it’s worth, Amazon may be planning to delay its Prime Day shopping event, usually in July, to September. So, it’s possible that some of these deals might not come back for a few months. Then again, since we’ve seen many of these discounts below making repeat appearances, some of them may be here to stay.

Headphones

Computing

The Acer Swift 5 laptop is one of the products you can save big on this weekend.
Photo by Avery White for The Verge

Acer is offering a site-wide discount on desktops, laptops, and more with the offer code MEM2020 used at checkout. That will save you up to 20 percent on your purchase. If it’s accessories that you’re after, you can save 30 percent on those.

Tablets

Apple iPad
The seventh-generation iPad has a 10.2-inch display, making it a little bigger than the previous model.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The seventh-generation iPad is up to $100 off this weekend at Best Buy and Amazon, matching the lowest price we’ve seen yet. This tablet has seen no shortage of discounts recently, but it’s worth highlighting here in case you’ve missed out on previous price cuts.

If you think you can squeeze by with 32GB of storage, the $250 ($80 off) version of the iPad should suit you just fine. Otherwise, if storage is a concern, the 128GB version is $329 (usually $429) at both Best Buy and Amazon.

Gaming

GameStop has a deal this weekend where if you buy two games (new or used), you can get a third one for free. As is usually the case, you’ll get the most affordable one for free, so you can save the most money if you get three $60 games. Notably, this is the first time that GameStop has offered a deal like this for new games, so take advantage of it if you have a few titles on your wishlist.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

GameStop is also offering savings on the refurbished PS4 Pro console. It usually costs $400, but you can get it for $280. Given that this console will be succeeded later in the year with the PS5, I’m reluctant to recommend buying it at full price. However, for this more affordable price, it’s far easier to recommend if you want a 4K-ready console to play The Last of Us Part II or Ghosts of Tsushima. Lastly, if you add five preowned games to your cart that cost no more than $20 each, you can get them all for just $50 when you buy them alongside the refurbished console.

Phones

Several retailers are offering the Pixel 3A at $120 off, which makes it $279. The Pixel 3A XL is also discounted, but with an even bigger $160 price cut that brings it down to $319. Both are a great deal if you’re looking for a phone with a good camera and the latest Android software.

Apple’s iPhone SE
The new iPhone SE starts at $399, but it can be had for free after 24 months of monthly credits at T-Mobile.

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone SE (usually $399) to its customers for free with a trade-in. Note that it’s not free right away. You’ll need to enroll in a device payment plan for the SE, though by trading in a phone, you’ll be reimbursed the full cost of the phone with monthly credits given to you over a 24-month period. Speaking of, here’s the full list of eligible phones to trade in to get the iPhone SE for free after two years:

  • iPhone 6S / 6S Plus series or newer
  • LG V40 ThinQ / LG G7 ThinQ or newer
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 / Note8 series or newer
  • Google Pixel 3 series or newer
  • OnePlus 6T or newer

Wearables

Misc

Eero three-pack of routers
The three-pack of Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers is a tremendous deal.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge
Google Nest Wifi
The Nest Wifi router comes with one of these Point satellites, available in three different colors.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
One of Satechi’s newer hubs lets you connect to two 4K 60Hz displays and keep your MacBook Pro charged up.

Satechi is offering a 15 percent discount on purchases made with the offer code MEMORIAL at its site. If you spend more than $100 while you’re there, the code MEMORIAL20 will get you 20 percent off.

Bird One scooter
Bird’s One electric scooter can reach up to 19 mph, and it supports a maximum weight of 220 pounds. Read more right here.
Image: Bird

Next Up In Good Deals

Loading comments...