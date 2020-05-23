Apple's AirPods, Google’s Pixel 3A, PS4 Pro, and more are heavily discounted for Memorial Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

It’s Memorial Day weekend in the US. Several retailers are offering some of the best deals that we’ve seen in months, spanning several categories of tech. There’s quite a lot to look at today, so we’ve included a selection of promotions below.

Now is about the time when we hear something from Amazon about when its annual Prime Day will happen. For what it’s worth, Amazon may be planning to delay its Prime Day shopping event, usually in July, to September. So, it’s possible that some of these deals might not come back for a few months. Then again, since we’ve seen many of these discounts below making repeat appearances, some of them may be here to stay.

Headphones

Computing

Acer is offering a site-wide discount on desktops, laptops, and more with the offer code MEM2020 used at checkout. That will save you up to 20 percent on your purchase. If it’s accessories that you’re after, you can save 30 percent on those.

Tablets

The seventh-generation iPad is up to $100 off this weekend at Best Buy and Amazon, matching the lowest price we’ve seen yet. This tablet has seen no shortage of discounts recently, but it’s worth highlighting here in case you’ve missed out on previous price cuts.

If you think you can squeeze by with 32GB of storage, the $250 ($80 off) version of the iPad should suit you just fine. Otherwise, if storage is a concern, the 128GB version is $329 (usually $429) at both Best Buy and Amazon.

Gaming

GameStop has a deal this weekend where if you buy two games (new or used), you can get a third one for free. As is usually the case, you’ll get the most affordable one for free, so you can save the most money if you get three $60 games. Notably, this is the first time that GameStop has offered a deal like this for new games, so take advantage of it if you have a few titles on your wishlist.

GameStop is also offering savings on the refurbished PS4 Pro console. It usually costs $400, but you can get it for $280. Given that this console will be succeeded later in the year with the PS5, I’m reluctant to recommend buying it at full price. However, for this more affordable price, it’s far easier to recommend if you want a 4K-ready console to play The Last of Us Part II or Ghosts of Tsushima. Lastly, if you add five preowned games to your cart that cost no more than $20 each, you can get them all for just $50 when you buy them alongside the refurbished console.

Phones

Several retailers are offering the Pixel 3A at $120 off, which makes it $279. The Pixel 3A XL is also discounted, but with an even bigger $160 price cut that brings it down to $319. Both are a great deal if you’re looking for a phone with a good camera and the latest Android software.

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone SE (usually $399) to its customers for free with a trade-in. Note that it’s not free right away. You’ll need to enroll in a device payment plan for the SE, though by trading in a phone, you’ll be reimbursed the full cost of the phone with monthly credits given to you over a 24-month period. Speaking of, here’s the full list of eligible phones to trade in to get the iPhone SE for free after two years:

iPhone 6S / 6S Plus series or newer

LG V40 ThinQ / LG G7 ThinQ or newer

Samsung Galaxy S8 / Note8 series or newer

Google Pixel 3 series or newer

OnePlus 6T or newer

Wearables

Misc

Satechi is offering a 15 percent discount on purchases made with the offer code MEMORIAL at its site. If you spend more than $100 while you’re there, the code MEMORIAL20 will get you 20 percent off.