 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DJI’s Osmo Action camera is almost half off at Amazon

Plus, save on Aukey’s 65W GaN charger and more

By Cameron Faulkner
DJI Osmo Action
DJI’s first action camera is almost as good as the best GoPro, says reviewer Brent Rose.
Photo by Brent Rose for The Verge
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Today’s deals are a mix of low-priced gadgets made even more affordable as well as some high-end products that don’t usually see a discount. The biggest price cut is on DJI’s Osmo Action 4K HDR camera. It usually costs $500, but today at Amazon, you can get it for $288. The price reduction is impressive, but what makes this deal extra special is that the camera comes with a 128GB microSD card and DJI’s Care Refresh service plan that allows up to two replacement units in one year.

Aukey Omnia
Aukey’s 65W Omnia charger with two USB-C ports.

Next is Aukey’s 65W Omnia GaN wall charger. Normally $50, it’s $38 over at Amazon if you check out with the offer code DETL5M4Y. This model features two USB-C ports, and it’s powerful enough to charge an iPad Pro and a phone, a laptop and a Nintendo Switch, and anything else that gets its charge through USB-C.

Apple iPad Pro
The 2018 iPad Pro sitting alongside the Apple Pencil.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage is seeing the biggest price cut we’ve seen. At B&H Photo, you can pick it up for $899, which is $100 less than what other retailers are currently charging. The newer 2020 model in this size configuration and with this much storage costs $1,099. And aside from having more rear-facing cameras (three versus one), LIDAR functionality for improved AR, and a slightly more capable processor, they don’t differ all that much.

Blink Mini
Amazon’s Echo Show 5 includes this small Blink Mini home security cam for $75.
Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

Amazon is bundling the Echo Show 5 smart display with the new Blink Mini home security cam for $75. Outside of any deals, the display and the camera together would normally cost $125, so you’re saving $50 with today’s discount. The Blink Mini works with Alexa-powered devices, including the Echo Show 5, and you can summon a live view of what the camera sees right on the display.

Next Up In Good Deals

Loading comments...