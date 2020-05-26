DJI’s Osmo Action camera is almost half off at Amazon

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Today’s deals are a mix of low-priced gadgets made even more affordable as well as some high-end products that don’t usually see a discount. The biggest price cut is on DJI’s Osmo Action 4K HDR camera. It usually costs $500, but today at Amazon, you can get it for $288. The price reduction is impressive, but what makes this deal extra special is that the camera comes with a 128GB microSD card and DJI’s Care Refresh service plan that allows up to two replacement units in one year.

Next is Aukey’s 65W Omnia GaN wall charger. Normally $50, it’s $38 over at Amazon if you check out with the offer code DETL5M4Y. This model features two USB-C ports, and it’s powerful enough to charge an iPad Pro and a phone, a laptop and a Nintendo Switch, and anything else that gets its charge through USB-C.

Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage is seeing the biggest price cut we’ve seen. At B&H Photo, you can pick it up for $899, which is $100 less than what other retailers are currently charging. The newer 2020 model in this size configuration and with this much storage costs $1,099. And aside from having more rear-facing cameras (three versus one), LIDAR functionality for improved AR, and a slightly more capable processor, they don’t differ all that much.

Amazon is bundling the Echo Show 5 smart display with the new Blink Mini home security cam for $75. Outside of any deals, the display and the camera together would normally cost $125, so you’re saving $50 with today’s discount. The Blink Mini works with Alexa-powered devices, including the Echo Show 5, and you can summon a live view of what the camera sees right on the display.