Sony’s 1000XM3-series headphones are deeply discounted at Back Market

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones and the truly wireless WF-1000XM3 are both solid choices if you want great sound quality and noise cancellation, though they’re definitely not the most affordable at the store. If you’re willing to forgo buying them new, Back Market is offering them refurbished for up to 42 percent off their regular prices. The WH-1000XM3 are $200, which is a whole $150 off the price you’d pay for a new set. The truly wireless option are just $110, which is $80 off. What’s important to note is that both include a one-year warranty.

The WH-1000XM3 model in today’s deal are said to be in “mint” condition, so you can expect it to look like-new with no scratches. We haven’t seen the price fall further than $70 off for a new model, but you can save more than double that amount by buying refurbished.

The WF-1000XM3 are also in “mint” condition, though the company that refurbished these headphones mentions on the product page that what few marks of usage they might have are invisible from eight inches away. Back Market’s $80 off price is the best offer we’ve seen for this model, if you’re okay with them not being brand-new.

Related How to buy refurbished gadgets

Woot’s $300 off deal on the iPhone XS Max is still happening. You can get a new, unlocked space gray model with 64GB for $700. That color also comes in 256GB and 512GB, and each step up adds $100 to the price. Woot has the iPhone XS Max in gold or silver, though only in the $900 512GB version.

The iPhone XS Max is the predecessor to the latest iPhone 11 Pro Max, and it features a 6.5-inch OLED screen and the A12 Bionic processor. This phone supports dual-SIM, and since it’s unlocked, it will work with any carrier.

Amazon’s discounted bundle that features its Echo Show 5 smart display and the new Blink Mini home security cam is also still happening. I featured it the other day, but it’s worth bringing up again in case you might have missed it. Buying both products separately normally costs $125, but today, you can get both together for $75.