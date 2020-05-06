Save on Ring’s Peephole Cam, a shower-friendly Bluetooth speaker, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Today’s best deals are, as usual, a mix of returning favorites and some new ones that we’ve picked up along the way. While we featured some big-ticket items yesterday, today’s roundup is focused more on practical additions to your home that won’t cost a whole lot. One such product is the Ring Peephole Cam, which is cheaper for readers of The Verge with an exclusive offer code from Daily Steals. Instead of $130, which is the current price at Amazon, you can snag one for yourself for $107 with the offer code VERGERBELL used at checkout.

Compared to Ring’s video doorbells, this one has an actual peephole you can peek through when someone is at the door. Sometimes, this is just faster than trying to get the Ring app to load and show you who’s waiting outside. It’s really easy to install — that is, if you already have a doorbell with a peephole that you’re replacing.

The Ring Peephole Cam from Daily Steals is brand-new and comes with a standard one-year warranty.

I’m not sure about you, but I’ve had a hard time keeping up with my favorite podcasts since the self-quarantine period started. No commutes, unfortunately for me, means no podcasts. Listening to them little by little in the shower, however, is something I’ve started doing recently. If you’re going through the same thing, JBL’s Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker might be a good solution for you. It’s an IPX7-rated waterproof speaker that can clip onto your shower curtain rod to play all of the podcasts you’ve been missing out on.

Normally $50 at most retailers, you can pick one up through Daily Steals for $41 with the offer code VERGEJBL.

Marshall’s Major III on-ear wireless headphones cost $100 ($50 off) through the company’s website. Unlike the wired version of this particular model, the Bluetooth-ready option includes Marshall’s clever joystick that makes controlling them not just easy, but an actual joy.

Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is still $90 ($40 off) at Target, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen to date. One of its big selling points is that it’s waterproof, though even if you don’t yourself using it in a bathtub or a pool, its waterproof spec is nice to have in case you spill something on it. Additionally, its sharp display is a cut above the fidelity you’d get with Amazon’s more affordable basic Kindle.

The seventh-generation iPad with 32GB storage has recently been $80 off at a range of retailers, though Best Buy is the only one to still have some stock left to purchase. It currently has the space gray and silver models available at $250, which is nearly the lowest price we’ve seen for this iPad, which is Apple’s latest base model tablet.

This is a good deal, so we’re going to keep highlighting as long as it’s running.

Another good deal that’s well worth telling you about again is the $100 off sale on the Apple Watch Series 5. Best Buy first featured this deal, though Target is the only retailer we’ve found that still offers both the 40mm and 44mm-sized smartwatches at $100 off their respective price points.

I’ve unintentionally included three Apple-related deals in a row. Nevertheless, the last one for today is on refurbished AirPods Pro truly wireless earphones at Best Buy. These normally cost $250 brand-new, but if you’re all right with rolling the dice on a refurbished set (that Best Buy cleaned and tested), you can save $41. The final cost for a set of refurbished AirPods Pro is $209, and with the purchase, you’ll get all of the accessories that are usually included, along with new silicone ear tips. These have a 90-day warranty through Best Buy, and, for what it’s worth, many of the reviews say that they arrive in like-new condition.